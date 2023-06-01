Jennings Police searching for suspect in vehicle burglaries

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is searching for a male suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries in the morning hours of May 31.

Police advise residents to keep their vehicle doors locked and to secure items of value.

If anyone recognizes this individual, contact the anonymous tip line at 337-275-9002 or JPD at 337-821-5500 ext 500.

