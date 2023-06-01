Hometown Hero - Henning Cultural Center celebrates local baseball history

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new exhibit is opening this weekend at the Henning Cultural Center celebrating Lake Area baseball history.

The idea to showcase Southwest Louisiana’s baseball talent over the years got started over 4 years ago and is set to open this weekend. “History of Baseball: SWLA” takes a look at how the game is played here and the men who went on to the big leagues. Sulphur’s Pat Rapp is one of them.

Pat Rapp is a Sulphur native who explains, “It ranges from guys getting a few years to 10 or so years. Sulphur’s had four guys and we’re pretty proud of that. Barbe’s on the map of course. All these other little towns are starting to get guys that can play.”

Garin Cecchini comes from the Barbe baseball family and is amazed at the scope of players here.

“You saw in the state tournament this year there were 3 out of 4 Div. 1-5A. You’ve got schools like Kinder with Blake Trahan. Lacassine, it’s just a breeding ground for baseball players here. I don’t know if it’s I-10 or the water we drink, it’s great.”

Thom Trahan with the Brimstone Museum says one of the reasons they’re hosting the exhibit is to highlight all the local baseball players that come from our area.

“I really hope that people take away from this exhibit the fact that there are so many baseball players that come out of this area. There’s so much talent that’s condensed in this small region. We get a lot more major league players and minor league players than other areas with the same population.”

And many of these former pros are now giving back by coaching teams.

Blake Trahan is a former player from Kinder who says, “We’re trying to continue to stay involved. To motivate the youth and inspire the youth not only to be great baseball players but to be great people, great men. That’s something that’s important across the board. "

An opening reception will be held this Saturday, June 3, at 4 p.m. at the Henning Cultural Center on Ruth St. in Sulphur.

The exhibit will be on display through August 5.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.