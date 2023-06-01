First Alert Forecast: Limited rain today, drier until the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Much clearer skies start off our Thursday this morning as higher pressure has helped cloud cover clear overnight, but temperatures are starting off on the mild to warm side again in the mid to upper 60′s with high humidity. However, we will see the development of some radiational fog this morning in places that received rain yesterday. Fog isn’t expected to get particularly dense except in more sheltered areas, and will start quickly thinning out after sunrise.

Upper level high pressure will continue developing over our area today and keep rain coverage very limited for the afternoon. There will still be a few showers and small storms, but much fewer than the last several days. Highs this afternoon will be pushing the upper 80′s and likely into the low 90′s for a few places with some scattered cloud cover.

Afternoon conditions Thursday (KPLC)

What activity we do have will quickly calm down after nightfall with skies clearing again into Friday, which will likely see some more patchy fog and a similar patter to today.

Upper level pressure will be weakening by the weekend, which means we will likely see the return of showers with about a 20% chance of rain for the weekend. Models are leaning towards this outcome rather than high pressure lingering into the weekend, so rain chances could rise as the forecast confidence increases.

High pressure keeps rain chances limited until the weekend. (KPLC)

The start of next week will be accompanied by more summer-like conditions as temperatures stay warm with lows in the 70′s and highs in the 80′s, and we continue to have scattered showers and storms.

Today is the first day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season and we will be watching the tropics. Yesterday, we started watching an area of disturbed weather over the eastern Gulf of Mexico that has a slim chance of development. Regardless of whether or not it develops it will slowly move east over Florida by the weekend bringing rain to that area. However it poses NO current threat to SWLA.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.