FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calm weather continues Friday, better rain chances return by the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Quiet weather will continue across SW Louisiana heading into Friday. Upper-level high pressure will continue to build overhead during the day, helping to keep rain chances at low levels. This also means that temperatures will once again warm quickly. In fact, our high temperature should reach the upper 80′s for most of the area, with some locations possibly reaching the 90 degree mark once again. The good news is that humidity levels will be fairly low, so heat indices will only be a few degrees higher than actual temps. Still, it will be a good idea to keep hydrated if you’re planning on being outside for long stretches.

Mainly dry and warm weather is in store Friday with only a couple showers possible. (KPLC)

This quiet pattern will be short lived. By the weekend, that high pressure system will begin to weaken. With less sinking air over our area, that should allow a somewhat better scattering of afternoon showers or storms. Still, a washout is not expected either day with temperatures in the mid and upper 80′s otherwise. So outdoor plans still generally look OK, though you may want to check in with the radar every now and then or have indoor alternatives ready if rain does occur at your location.

That upper-level high begins to weaken Saturday, and will allow a few more showers or storms to develop this weekend. (KPLC)

Heading into next week, daily rain chances will remain a factor, and our days will likely resemble more of a typical summertime pattern with afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures should remain in the mid and upper 80′s as well.

Thursday was also the first day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, and featured the development of Tropical Depression Two. You can go over to our hurricane page for more information: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/hurricane/

- Max Lagano

