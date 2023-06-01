FEMA grants City of Lake Charles over $3 million to restore civic center marquee

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will receive over $3 million from FEMA to restore the electronic marquee sign at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The significant damage to the sign from Hurricane Laura made it eligible for full replacement through FEMA, according to city officials. The estimated cost of replacing the sign is $3,096,913.

Lake Charles Civic Center marquee sign (2019) (KPLC)

The electronic sign was originally built in 1971, and it needs to be brought to current codes and standards. The cost comes mostly from technology and electrical replacements, according to city officials.

Officials say the city will only seek reimbursement for the actual cost of replacement for the sign.

