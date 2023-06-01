50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FEMA grants City of Lake Charles over $3 million to restore civic center marquee

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will receive over $3 million from FEMA to restore the electronic marquee sign at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The significant damage to the sign from Hurricane Laura made it eligible for full replacement through FEMA, according to city officials. The estimated cost of replacing the sign is $3,096,913.

Lake Charles Civic Center marquee sign (2019)
Lake Charles Civic Center marquee sign (2019)(KPLC)

The electronic sign was originally built in 1971, and it needs to be brought to current codes and standards. The cost comes mostly from technology and electrical replacements, according to city officials.

Officials say the city will only seek reimbursement for the actual cost of replacement for the sign.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Corporal Russell Dennis
Lake Charles Police Department honors outstanding officers
Corporal Russell Dennis
Lake Charles Police Department honors outstanding officers
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show returns to Lake Charles
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show returns to Lake Charles
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show returns to Lake Charles