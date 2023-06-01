50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Experts provide tips on how to prevent dryer fires

By Barry Lowin
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clogged dryer vents, ducts, and filters are the primary causes of dryer fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 32% of dryer fires were caused by a failure to clean.

“The number one cause in a dryer fire is no maintenance to them, is not cleaning your lint filters out, and people a lot of times stop at lint filters,” Sulphur Fire Prevention Officer Roddy Dauzat SAID. “They don’t think about going deeper into them.”

Lint is the leading cause of dryer fires. It’s highly flammable, and it’s everywhere. Lint naturally accumulates in your dryer and dryer exhaust system. This buildup makes the dryer work harder for each load and the lint can work its way into the heating element.

“Excess heat buildup from not having a good air passage out, where the the build up of lint inside of it, and that air just can’t flow through it and the heat just continually builds and builds and builds, and then you end up getting a fire,” Dauzat said.

The outside vent can also become clogged, which prevents airflow and can cause a fire in the fire duct itself.

“A way from the dryer just that so much heat coming through them, and it doesn’t make a difference if it’s gas or electric, it’s still just a lot of heat and that lint; lint burns so easy,” Dauzat said.

Along with smoke detectors, cleaning your dryer vents and ducts on a regular basis is key to preventing dryer fires.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

preventing dryer fires
dryer fire prevention
Food pantries seeing more use
SOWELA collecting donations for ‘Stock the Shelves’ food drive
Lake area organizations see increase in food insecurities
Lake Area organizations see increase in food insecurity
Lake area organizations see increase in food insecurities
Lake area organizations see increase in food insecurities