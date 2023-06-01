Experts provide tips on how to prevent dryer fires

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clogged dryer vents, ducts, and filters are the primary causes of dryer fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 32% of dryer fires were caused by a failure to clean.

“The number one cause in a dryer fire is no maintenance to them, is not cleaning your lint filters out, and people a lot of times stop at lint filters,” Sulphur Fire Prevention Officer Roddy Dauzat SAID. “They don’t think about going deeper into them.”

Lint is the leading cause of dryer fires. It’s highly flammable, and it’s everywhere. Lint naturally accumulates in your dryer and dryer exhaust system. This buildup makes the dryer work harder for each load and the lint can work its way into the heating element.

“Excess heat buildup from not having a good air passage out, where the the build up of lint inside of it, and that air just can’t flow through it and the heat just continually builds and builds and builds, and then you end up getting a fire,” Dauzat said.

The outside vent can also become clogged, which prevents airflow and can cause a fire in the fire duct itself.

“A way from the dryer just that so much heat coming through them, and it doesn’t make a difference if it’s gas or electric, it’s still just a lot of heat and that lint; lint burns so easy,” Dauzat said.

Along with smoke detectors, cleaning your dryer vents and ducts on a regular basis is key to preventing dryer fires.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.