Entergy offers tip for hurricane preparedness

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the start of hurricane season, Entergy is encouraging all customers to sign up with myentergy.com to stay informed and received alert messages in the event of a hurricane.

Entergy Customer Service Vice President Michelle Bourg said communication is key when preparing for emergency weather.

She also had some safety tips to share to help with the process.

“Make sure that you’re not walking through flood waters or any type of debris, and if you have a doubt, make sure that to call 1-800-ENTERGY Carbon monoxide certainly is the biggest threat there is so make sure if you are installing or using a portable generator, you’re doing so away from windows or an area that’s well vented,” said Bourg.

Bourg said customers will be well-informed in the event of an emergency with upgraded systems in place.

