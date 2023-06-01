50/50 Thursdays
16-year-old being tried as an adult in murder charge

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 16-year-old from Westlake who was arrested in March on one count of first-degree murder was formally indicted as an adult last Thursday.

Jakalynn Jeremiah Rubin is being charged in the murder of Derrick Thorton, 43, of Lake Charles.

Thorton was found shot at a home on O’Brien Street in Lake Charles, and LPCD and Acadian Ambulance personnel pronounced him dead at the scene in the early morning hours of February 18, 2023.

Rubin, who had his 16th birthday only months before the shooting, is being tried as an adult by the district attorney.

