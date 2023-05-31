Tour Lafitte returning to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - June 3 marks the return of Tour Lafitte.

The bicycle ride raises money for two local non-profit groups: Lambo and the Down Syndrome Association of Southwest Louisiana.

For those in the community looking to join the tour, you can register online.

The cost is $15 for each rider for the 10-mile route. The 27 and 40-mile routes cost $35 per rider.

7News spoke with a board member of Tour Lafitte and what the tour means for the community.

“The Tour Lafitte ride has been in the Lake Charles community for several years. It’s always been enjoyed by people that like to get out and ride bikes,” Tour Lafitte board member Charles Mcadon said. “I think it’s very important for us as a community to do outdoor activities, to get away from just being inside, being in the office, getting outside, and actually enjoying just nature and it kind of brings you back to being a kid.”

For more information on how to join Tour Lafitte this Saturday, CLICK HERE.

