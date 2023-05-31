50/50 Thursdays
SWLA principals in the running for Principal of the Year

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - Two principals from Southwest Louisiana schools are in the running for Principal of the Year at the Louisiana Department of Education’s annual Teacher Leader Summit.

Jose Cobian, principal at F.K. White Middle School, and Lindsey Fontenot, principal at South Cameron High School join seven other principals as finalists for the award.

All Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala which will be held at the World War II Museum on the evening of July 22.

The Department of Education says these educators are making exceptional gains with students, guiding them to achieve at the highest levels in the state.

For a full list of finalists for Teacher and Principal of the Year, CLICK HERE.

