SWLA Arrest Report - May 30, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 30, 2023.

Anna Alicia Marie Robinson, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon; probation violation (2 charges); domestic abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution; seeing mischief.

Lajeanna Marie Thomas, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Kwest Damone Whitfield, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; disturbing the peace; escape; theft under $1,000.

Steve Faulk, 57, Crowley: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Zion Houston Boyd, 21, Lake Charles: Battery of the infirm; property damage under $1,000.

Adrian Cortez Higgins, 20, Lake Charles: Failure to seek assistance; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice.

Dalton Shane Trahan, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; cruelty to the infirm; domestic abuse.

Kendall Durell Hicks, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Allen Wisner, 36, Sulphur: Stalking; property damage under $50,000; theft under $25,000.

Kiara NicoleTeresa Taylor, 24, Sulphur: Aggravated assault on a police officer with a motor vehicle; resisting an officer.

Christopher Aaron Waters, 37, Vinton: Burglary; property damage under $50,000.

Quinton James Trahan, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Kathleen Allison Flury, 36, Jacksonville, FL: Domestic abuse.

Evelyn Marie McCullough, 32, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court; theft under $5,000; computer fraud; first offense DWI; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; driving on the right side of the road; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.

Jennifer Renee Manuel, 42, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (3 charges); out-of-state detainer.

Kenneth Charles Hardin, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court; failure to possess a home improvement license.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.