50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 30, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 30, 2023.

Anna Alicia Marie Robinson, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon; probation violation (2 charges); domestic abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution; seeing mischief.

Lajeanna Marie Thomas, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Kwest Damone Whitfield, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; disturbing the peace; escape; theft under $1,000.

Steve Faulk, 57, Crowley: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Zion Houston Boyd, 21, Lake Charles: Battery of the infirm; property damage under $1,000.

Adrian Cortez Higgins, 20, Lake Charles: Failure to seek assistance; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice.

Dalton Shane Trahan, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; cruelty to the infirm; domestic abuse.

Kendall Durell Hicks, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Allen Wisner, 36, Sulphur: Stalking; property damage under $50,000; theft under $25,000.

Kiara NicoleTeresa Taylor, 24, Sulphur: Aggravated assault on a police officer with a motor vehicle; resisting an officer.

Christopher Aaron Waters, 37, Vinton: Burglary; property damage under $50,000.

Quinton James Trahan, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Kathleen Allison Flury, 36, Jacksonville, FL: Domestic abuse.

Evelyn Marie McCullough, 32, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court; theft under $5,000; computer fraud; first offense DWI; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; driving on the right side of the road; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.

Jennifer Renee Manuel, 42, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (3 charges); out-of-state detainer.

Kenneth Charles Hardin, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court; failure to possess a home improvement license.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Afternoon conditions Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: A few less showers this afternoon, drier weather tomorrow
The Orleans Parish juvenile court is one of five in the state that would have to provide more...
Bill to pull more juvenile court data into the light in five parishes advances from first committee
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Westlake residents Kevin and Naomi Guidry lost everything in a house fire on Sunday, May 31.
Westlake family displaced by devastating house fire