Sulphur 8th-grader’s spelling bee run comes to end in fifth round

National Harbor, Md. (KPLC) - Sulphur eighth-grader Kai Richardson’s run at the Scripps National Spelling Bee came to an end in the fifth round Wednesday.

Richardson advanced Tuesday past the first three preliminary rounds and into the quarterfinals, which included rounds four, five, and six.

In the fourth round, Richardson correctly spelled “gabbard,” which is a small ship (as a lighter or barge) formerly much used in inland navigation in Scotland.

In the fifth round, he was asked to define the word “cursory.” Judges gave him three options to the question “If you look at something in a cursory fashion, you look at it:” A. angrily, B. carefully, or C. hastily.

After some thought, Richardson chose the word “carefully.” But, the judges informed him, the correct answer is “hastily.”

Only one of the five Louisiana contestants advanced to Wednesday night’s semifinals. Sahil Thorat, an eighth-grader out of Shreveport, correctly spelled “belon,” a European flat oyster of coastal waters of northwestern France, in Round 6 of the quarterfinals.

Kai Richardson, 13, 8th grade, of Sulphur

QUARTERFINALS (Wednesday)

INCORRECT: Round 5 (vocabulary) - cursory: If you look at something in a cursory fashion, you look at it hastily.

CORRECT: Round 4 (spelling) - gabbard: a small ship (as a lighter or barge) formerly much used in inland navigation in Scotland.

PRELIMINARIES (Tuesday)

CORRECT: Round 3 (spelling) - commodity: an economic good; especially: a product of agriculture, mining, or sometimes manufacture as distinguished from services.

CORRECT: Round 2 (vocabulary) - armaments: combat weapons and equipment.

CORRECT: Round 1 (spelling) - antenatus: a person born before a certain time or event especially with reference to the existence of political rights.

Rishaan Reddy, 5th grade, of Baton Rouge

QUARTERFINALS (Wednesday)

INCORRECT: Round 4 (spelling) - ulcerative: of, relating to, or characterized by a break in skin or mucous membrane that is associated with slow healing and often infection.

PRELIMINARIES (Tuesday)

CORRECT: Round 3 (spelling) - prodrome: a premonitory symptom of disease.

CORRECT: Round 2 (vocabulary) - estuary: a water passage where the tide meets current of a stream.

CORRECT: Round 1 (spelling) - bismillah: used as a Muslim invocation.

Aiden Pham, 7th grade, of Lafayette

QUARTERFINALS (Wednesday)

INCORRECT: Round 6 (spelling) - holidic: having the active constituents chemically defined.

CORRECT: Round 5 (vocabulary) - gawk: What does it mean to gawk? to gape or stare.

CORRECT: Round 4 (spelling) - subfusc: Having little brightness or appeal : drab : dingy.

PRELIMINARIES (Tuesday)

CORRECT: Round 3 (spelling): inception: an act, process, or instance of beginning.

CORRECT: Round 2 (vocabulary) - billabong: a stagnant pond.

CORRECT: Round 1 (spelling) - rocaille: a style of ornamentation developed in the 18th century and characterized by forms derived from the artificial rockwork and pierced shellwork of the period.

Nayara de Silva-Ahmed, 7th grade, of New Orleans

PRELIMINARIES (Tuesday)

INCORRECT: Round 2 (vocabulary) - biomimicry: a shoe fastener designed like the gripping seeds of a plant.

CORRECT: Round 1 (spelling) - ca’canny: to work slowly in order to prolong work.

Sahil Thorat, 8th grade, of Shreveport

QUARTERFINALS (Wednesday)

CORRECT: Round 6 (spelling) - belon: a European flat oyster of coastal waters of northwestern France.

CORRECT: Round 5 (vocabulary) - hapless: A person who is hapless lacks: good fortune.

CORRECT: Round 4 (spelling) - oximeter: an instrument for measuring continuously the degree of oxygen saturation of the circulating blood.

PRELIMINARIES (Tuesday)

CORRECT: Round 3 (spelling) - anon: soon, presently.

CORRECT: Round 2 (vocabulary) - hermitage: a private retreat.

CORRECT: Round 1 (spelling) - cioppino: a dish of fish and shellfish cooked in tomato sauce and usually seasoned with wine, spices, and herbs.

