State high school rodeo finals continue at West-Cal Arena

By Emma Oertling
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana High School Rodeo Association (LHSRA) is holding its state finals this week at the West-Cal Arena and Events Center.

So far, Jeff Davis Parish homeschool student Lydia Touchet and Dylan Hennesey of Oak Hill High School in Rapides Parish took home the win in cutting, and Sulphur homeschool student Laney Walker came in first in reined cow horse.

The queen contest will be held Wednesday, and more competition is set for Thursday and Friday, including barrel racing, roping and bull riding.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry will provide saddle microchipping services at the arena on Friday.

The LHSRA Alumni Fundraiser Rodeo is set for 10 a.m. Saturday. The competition is open to alumni and parents and will benefit LHSRA cowboys and cowgirls.

For the schedule and more information about the competition, CLICK HERE.

