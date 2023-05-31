50/50 Thursdays
Saints sign tight end Jesse James & fullback Jake Bargas

Saints have signed veteran tight end Jesse James. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Saints have signed veteran tight end Jesse James. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)(Matt Durisko | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signed tight end Jesse James and fullback Jake Bargas, the team announced Wednesday.

James is entering his ninth NFL season and appeared in two games in 2022 for Cleveland. He was originally a fifth round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers and has played in 104 regular season games and six postseason games. His best season came in 2017 with the Steelers when he had 43 receptions.

Bargas has spent most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. However, he played in the 2020 Christmas day against the Saints in New Orleans. In 2022, he spent half the season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

The Saints waived kicker Alex Quevedo.

