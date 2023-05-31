Racing Stripes & Speed Humps returns to Delta Downs
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Exotic zebra and camel races, along with Quarter Horse racing, are returning to the Delta Downs Racetrack at the Racing Stripes & Speed Humps event.
Racing will begin on Saturday, June 3, at 5 p.m. A camel and zebra meet-and-greet will be hosted trackside on Friday, June 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
