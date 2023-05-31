Nationwide lifeguard shortage impacting SWLA

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Many people be out by the water this summer, some relying on lifeguards to step in during an emergency, but a nationwide shortage of lifeguards is having a real impact for community pools, including here in Southwest Louisiana.

“All the different techniques – every second counts in saving lives, and how you really just have to be on your toes at all times working to prevent accidents,” student Keegan Myers said.

Keegan Myers is training to become a lifeguard at SPAR.

He and Carter Bowman are two of only three taking the course, hoping to the join the staff this summer.

“I hope I never to have to save anybody because to save somebody that has to put somebody else in danger so I hope to learn the skills but never have to use them,” student Carter Bowman said.

Ideally, SPAR would have 60 lifeguards to fill out the schedule.

“We have been noticing the national shortage starting for a couple of years however it just recently came to fruition in Louisiana,” SPAR manager AunJelle Burton said.

Burton said they have just 40 right now just enough to keep things afloat.

“We’re just not seeing people enrolling in the courses. People are not coming to the lifeguard classes. In the past couple years we would offer a lifeguard training course and people would be begging to get into a course. We would fill up with 10 people and have to add an instructor. This year we’ve not had that problem at all,” Burton said.

The American Lifeguard Association estimates half the nation’s public pools are impacted by the shortage.

While SPAR isn’t forced to close or cut hours right now, other pools across the country are.

“We’re seeing that lifeguards are only lifeguarding one or two years, that they’re not staying in the aquatic industry,” Burton said.

Steep fees and lower wages are considered factors – some lifeguard courses can cost more than $400.

At SPA,R they are offering courses for $225, hoping to attract more candidates.

“It’s my first job, and I want to help people,” Myers said.

SPAR will be holding one more training class this summer from June 6 to 8.

