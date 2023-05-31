50/50 Thursdays
LPB receives $20,000 in grants for Colfax Massacre documentary

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Broadcasting and Riverside Films are producing a documentary film on The Colfax Massacre that occurred in April 1873.

The National Endowment for the Arts approved the film for $20,000 in grants.

The documentary will arrive at LPB and PBS stations nationwide in 2024.

The Colfax Massacre started with a fight for control of the local government after a hotly contested gubernatorial election. In the end, it’s estimated that anywhere from 60 to 150 Black men were killed by white supremacists. It was one of the worst incidents of racial violence after the Civil War and spawned a legal battle that set the stage for segregation for generations of Americans.

For more information, contact Colleen Spillane, Public Information Officer, Louisiana Public Broadcasting at (225)-767-4453 or 1-800-272-8161 ext. 4453 or by email at cspillane@lpb.org.

