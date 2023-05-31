50/50 Thursdays
Leesville man accused of shooting on Maggie Street

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Maggie Street, police say.

Quentin Booker, 21, of Leesville is accused of firing a gun that damaged a vehicle on W Maggie Street, hours before firing shots toward a group of people at an apartment complex on Vernon Trace Circle, according to the Leesville Police Department.

Deputies responded to the scene on W Maggie Street on May 9, at approximately 9:35 p.m. The disturbance call from the apartment complex came in a few hours later.

Booker was arrested on an active warrant unrelated to this incident and booked into the Vernon Parish jail.

Further investigation of the incident revealed that Booker had been at the apartment complex on the evening of May 9, and had become upset with another male in the area before he fired a gun, Leesville Police said. He then fled the scene before being apprehended by police.

On May 11, Booker was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property, and one count of illegal use of weapons. He remains in custody at the Vernon Parish jail.

If anyone has any additional information that would assist in the investigation, contact the Leesville Police Department at 337-238-0331.

