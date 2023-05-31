50/50 Thursdays
Fort Polk to become Fort Johnson at redesignation ceremony

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Fort Polk, LA (KPLC) - Fort Polk is set to become Fort Johnson during a redesignation ceremony this June.

The name change is in honor of Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a World War I Medal of Honor recipient from North Carolina. He served in the 369th U.S. Infantry Regiment.

The ceremony takes place on June 13, at 10 a.m.

The 369th Infantry Regiment was ordered into battle in 1918, and Johnson and his unit were brigaded with a French army colonial unit in frontline combat.

Johnson served one tour of duty on the western edge of the Argonne Forest in France’s Champagne region, from 1918-1919.

For his battlefield valor, Johnson became one of the first Americans to be awarded the French Croix de Guerre avec Palme, France’s highest award for valor.

Johnson was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the Distinguished Service Cross, and the Medal of Honor.

