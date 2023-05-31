Former Cowboy Grant Anderson dazzles in Major League debut

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former McNeese pitcher Grant Anderson received the call he had been waiting his whole life for on Monday, as he was called up to the big leagues to join the Texas Rangers on their road trip in Detroit to take on the Tigers, and on Tuesday, he made the trot in from the bullpen for the first time in the big leagues.

Anderson, who played for McNeese from 2016-18, held a career ERA of 4.18 with a 12-8 record, and recorded 143 strikeouts, was phenomenal on Tuesday night.

Anderson struck out his first batter after coming in in the fifth with a runner on second and two away, and then proceeded to strike out the next three batters he faced in the sixth inning, becoming just the sixth pitcher since 1974 to strikeout the first four batters faced in a Major League Debut.

GRANT ANDERSON HAS FOUR STRAIGHT STRIKEOUTS TO START HIS CAREER!

However, Anderson still wasn’t done as he would go on strikeout three more batters between the seventh, and eighth innings, and was then pulled with one away in the eighth inning after giving up his first hit of the night.

Anderson finished his debut with an impressive seven strikeouts, one hit, zero walks, and zero runs in 2.2 innings pitched, and received the win as well after the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-6.

"I couldn't be more happy to be with these guys" - Grant Anderson

“It’s amazing, especially just being a few hours from the stadium, I could have family come and cheer me on, and I’m just extremely blessed, and very grateful and thankful for the opportunity,” said Anderson. “Obviously, I played with some of the guys in the minors, and it always helps seeing familiar faces when you show up but everybody in the clubhouse has been really friendly, and really welcoming, and I couldn’t be happier to be with these guys and play this game with those guys.”

"In all my years I can't think of a better debut" - Bruce Bochy.



Strong words from the veteran coach!

“I’ll tell you, in all my years I couldn’t think of a better debut than what he (Grant Anderson) did tonight,” said Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. “One run ballgame, came in with the tying run on second base, what he had eight outs I think, seven strikeouts, just so impressive. That kid has had so much poise out there and he really gave us what we needed, I was so impressed with how he handled himself.”

