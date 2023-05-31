50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

First tropical disturbance of the season, NOT a threat to Louisiana

By Joseph Enk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first tropical disturbance of the season has appeared in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. The cluster of disorganized thunderstorms formed as a surface-level and upper-level of low pressure interacted with each other. However, it only has marginally favorable conditions for further development and the National Hurricane Center has issued it a 10-20% chance of forming into a Tropical Cyclone over the next 7 days as it meanders Eastward across the Florida peninsula and out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical disturbance visible over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical disturbance visible over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.(KPLC)
Seven-Day outlook of Tropical disturbance #1.
Seven-Day outlook of Tropical disturbance #1.(National Hurricane Center (NOAA))
Water vapor over the gulf of tropical disturbance.
Water vapor over the gulf of tropical disturbance.(KPLC)

The disturbance could produce heavier downpours and some stronger wind gusts for Florida, but will not pose any issue for Louisiana.

