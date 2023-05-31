First Alert Forecast: Limited rain the next few days, but that may change by the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Upper level high pressure will develop over our area and will seriously limit the coverage of rain to 10% for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will still be warm with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Areas north of I-10 will likely reach the low 90s for afternoon highs. Now to be clear there will still likely be a few showers and storms around the area, just far fewer than the past few days.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The upper level high will weaken by the weekend and that should allow a few more afternoon showers and storms to develop. For now the forecast will include a 20% chance of rain, though that may increase as confidence increases in the forecast.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Next week is likely to look more like summer with more scattered showers and storms daily. Especially if the high previously mentioned for the weekend does indeed weaken and fully go away. Nothing will really change with temperatures as lows will be in the low 70s and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We are also watching the tropics as Thursday is the first day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is an area of disturbed weather over the eastern Gulf of Mexico that has a slim chance of development. Regardless of whether or not it develops it will move east into Florida by the weekend bringing beneficial rain to that area. And obviously it poses NO threat to SWLA.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.