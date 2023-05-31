50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Limited rain the next few days, but that may change by the weekend

By Wade Hampton
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Upper level high pressure will develop over our area and will seriously limit the coverage of rain to 10% for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will still be warm with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Areas north of I-10 will likely reach the low 90s for afternoon highs. Now to be clear there will still likely be a few showers and storms around the area, just far fewer than the past few days.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The upper level high will weaken by the weekend and that should allow a few more afternoon showers and storms to develop. For now the forecast will include a 20% chance of rain, though that may increase as confidence increases in the forecast.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Next week is likely to look more like summer with more scattered showers and storms daily. Especially if the high previously mentioned for the weekend does indeed weaken and fully go away. Nothing will really change with temperatures as lows will be in the low 70s and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We are also watching the tropics as Thursday is the first day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is an area of disturbed weather over the eastern Gulf of Mexico that has a slim chance of development. Regardless of whether or not it develops it will move east into Florida by the weekend bringing beneficial rain to that area. And obviously it poses NO threat to SWLA.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First tropical disturbance of the season, NOT a threat to Louisiana
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast
KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Sunrise Forecast