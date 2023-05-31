First Alert Forecast: A few less showers this afternoon, drier weather tomorrow

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Generally calm weather greets us on this Wednesday after last night’s scattered showers. Partly cloudy skies are still lingering, but we’re not expecting to see any more rain this morning. Very mild winds and remaining moisture from those showers means we might see a little bit of patchy fog, but the potential for thicker development is looking to stay low except in more sheltered areas. Morning lows will once again be in the mid to upper 60′s for most of the region.

Today will see a similar pattern to yesterday, our morning cloud cover will try to thin out some getting us a few hours of sunshine before becoming mostly cloudy past midday. A chance for scattered showers and a few storms remains this afternoon, but rain coverage should be slightly more limited than yesterday as high upper-level pressure slowly begins to build into the area. Activity will steadily calm down after dark with skies clearing overnight into Thursday. Highs for the afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 80′s.

Afternoon conditions Wednesday (KPLC)

Thursday and Friday are looking to stay a little drier as higher pressure moves over the area, keeping our rain chances much more limited. Rain won’t be entirely out of the question however, as humidity will not see a significant drop and daytime heating could still spark a few showers.

High pressure influences a drier weather pattern (KPLC)

This drier pattern could last into the weekend, but models are still in some disagreement as to whether high pressure will linger long enough to keep our skies clearer. Otherwise, afternoon scattered showers will most likely be back in the forecast by Saturday.

Afternoon showers could return for the weekend (KPLC)

