50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Evangeline inmate captured after seeking treatment at LC hospital for injuries sustained in escape

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Jody Thomas Thrasher, 47, was arrested in Lake Charles after seeking treatment for injuries...
Jody Thomas Thrasher, 47, was arrested in Lake Charles after seeking treatment for injuries sustained as he jumped from a fence while escaping from the Evangeline Parish Jail, authorities said.(Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An Evangeline Parish inmate is back in custody after seeking treatment at a Lake Charles hospital for injuries he sustained in the escape, Lafayette stations are reporting.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office put out a notice yesterday that Jody James Thrasher, 47, had escaped from the Evangeline Parish Jail, where he was being held on drug and gun charges.

Late Tuesday, Thrasher went to the Lake Charles hospital for treatment for his foot, which was injured when he jumped from a 20-foot exercise walk during his escape, KATC is reporting. He was arrested by officers with the Lake Charles Police Department and returned to Ville Platte.

Earlier Thursday, Thrasher called Lafayette station KLFY, saying he wanted to turn himself in. KLFY set up a location for Thrasher to turn himself in, but when police and deputies arrived, he wasn’t there. He then set up a second and third location but didn’t turn himself in.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Afternoon conditions Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: A few less showers this afternoon, drier weather tomorrow
Tropical disturbance visible over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.
First tropical disturbance of the season, NOT a threat to Louisiana
Emergency Preparedness Expo at the MLK Center June 3
Emergency Preparedness Expo at the MLK Center June 3
KPLC 7 News at Noon