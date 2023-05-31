Evangeline inmate captured after seeking treatment at LC hospital for injuries sustained in escape

Jody Thomas Thrasher, 47, was arrested in Lake Charles after seeking treatment for injuries sustained as he jumped from a fence while escaping from the Evangeline Parish Jail, authorities said. (Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An Evangeline Parish inmate is back in custody after seeking treatment at a Lake Charles hospital for injuries he sustained in the escape, Lafayette stations are reporting.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office put out a notice yesterday that Jody James Thrasher, 47, had escaped from the Evangeline Parish Jail, where he was being held on drug and gun charges.

Late Tuesday, Thrasher went to the Lake Charles hospital for treatment for his foot, which was injured when he jumped from a 20-foot exercise walk during his escape, KATC is reporting. He was arrested by officers with the Lake Charles Police Department and returned to Ville Platte.

Earlier Thursday, Thrasher called Lafayette station KLFY, saying he wanted to turn himself in. KLFY set up a location for Thrasher to turn himself in, but when police and deputies arrived, he wasn’t there. He then set up a second and third location but didn’t turn himself in.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.