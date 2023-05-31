50/50 Thursdays
Emergency Preparedness Expo at the MLK Center June 3

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Healthcare Connections will be hosting an Emergency Preparedness Expo at the Martin Luther King Center on Simmons St. this Saturday, June 3.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and seeks to help everyone prepare for the upcoming hurricane season as well as other emergencies.

Some of the things the expo will feature will be:

  • Emergency preparedness information
  • Area resources
  • Live demonstrations of emergency situations
  • Children’s activities
  • Free food
  • Entertainment

Registration is not required but the expo does recommend doing so by calling or texting the event coordinator Paula Jordan at 534-6282. You can also scan the QR code below.

Emergency Preparedness Exp QR Code
Emergency Preparedness Exp QR Code(Louisiana Healthcare Connections)

The Martin Luther King Center is located at 2009 N. Simmons St. in Lake Charles.

