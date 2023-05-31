50/50 Thursdays
Closing arguments underway in Hatch trial

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Closing arguments are now underway in the trial of Casey Hatch, the man accused of murdering a mother and her 12-year-old daughter in a 2020 house fire.

The defense’s last witness was Hatch’s stepfather known as “Junebug.”

He testified that when Casey stopped taking his mental health meds he would look at the ground and talk to himself. His stepfather said he didn’t understand Casey’s peculiar behavior and stayed away from him.

He also testified that he warned one of the victims, Barie Bourque, she should take her money and get a hotel room because Casey could not be trusted when he was off his meds.

According to police body cam video, Hatch told authorities there was no one in the burning house even though the mother and daughter were trapped inside.

Bourque and her 12-year-old daughter Ski Smith died in the fire allegedly set by Hatch.

We will have more updates later today as the trial develops.

