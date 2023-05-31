Calcasieu sports medicine teacher to be inducted in La. Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Athletic trainers are the unsung heroes of the sports world. They look after the welfare of the players, and on rare occasions, they save lives.

“They call us sports trainers, medical trainers, and just trainers, but it’s athletic trainers,” Alex Dibbley said. “It’s a sports medicine-related field, but it’s all-inclusive of rehab, emergency care and total care of the athlete.”

Alex Dibbley is a sports medicine teacher at the College Street Vocational Center.

“We start the year with first aid to make sure they know how to handle an emergency,” Dibbley said. “We learn how to tape and wrap, and we learn a lot of medical terminology and anatomy.”

He also applies what he teaches on the fields, tracks and courts, as a PRN Athletic Trainer for Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

“So, I cover football games every night in the fall, the occasional volleyball game, soccer, baseball, softball, track,” Dibbley said.

Soon, Dibbley’s picture will hang inside the Superdome, as he is one of two people that will be inducted into the Lousiana Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame.

He said it’s an honor, but not one greater than the impact he has on his students.

“I love teaching the kids, because they light up when they get stuff, when they learn, and you see them engaged,” Dibbley said. “Their gears turn. I like to get the profession out there in the public spotlight. I think this is a great platform for me to highlight athletic trainers.”

Dibbley will be inducted on June 8 in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.