50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities searching for escaped juvenile offender in New Orleans

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teen offender escaped from custody after being transported to a juvenile court hearing in New Orleans, authorities said.

The teen escaped from a transport vehicle shortly after it arrived at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center at 1100 Milton St., New Orleans police confirmed.

The youth was being transported by the Office of Juvenile Justice from the Swanson Center for Youth near Monroe.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

14 SWLA High Schoolers to compete in Bassmaster National Championship
Afternoon conditions Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: A few less showers this afternoon, drier weather tomorrow
Jody Thomas Thrasher, 47, was arrested in Lake Charles after seeking treatment for injuries...
Evangeline inmate captured after seeking treatment at LC hospital for injuries sustained in escape
Tropical disturbance visible over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.
First tropical disturbance of the season, NOT a threat to Louisiana
Emergency Preparedness Expo at the MLK Center June 3
Emergency Preparedness Expo at the MLK Center June 3