3 rescued off Cameron coast after large waves swamp boat

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Three anglers were rescued from the Cameron Parish coast over the weekend after their boat started taking on water.

The boaters were fishing along the edge of Rockefeller Refuge Sunday afternoon when large waves threw water into their boat, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The motor locked up, and the waves slammed the boat against the rocks.

The boaters climbed up on the rocks and called for help. Two of them could not swim, according to LDWF.

LDWF responded along with a Cameron Parish deputy. They threw a life ring to the boaters and pulled them into the boat to bring them back to land, according to LDWF.

The three were safely brought ashore with minor scrapes and bruises, according to LDWF.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.