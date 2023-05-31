50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

3 rescued off Cameron coast after large waves swamp boat

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Three anglers were rescued from the Cameron Parish coast over the weekend after their boat started taking on water.

The boaters were fishing along the edge of Rockefeller Refuge Sunday afternoon when large waves threw water into their boat, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The motor locked up, and the waves slammed the boat against the rocks.

The boaters climbed up on the rocks and called for help. Two of them could not swim, according to LDWF.

LDWF responded along with a Cameron Parish deputy. They threw a life ring to the boaters and pulled them into the boat to bring them back to land, according to LDWF.

The three were safely brought ashore with minor scrapes and bruises, according to LDWF.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Westlake residents Kevin and Naomi Guidry lost everything in a house fire on Sunday, May 31.
Westlake family displaced by devastating house fire
Westlake family displaced after house fire
Westlake family displaced by house fire
Athletic trainer, Calcasieu teacher to be inducted in Louisiana Athletic Trainer’s Association...
Calcasieu sports medicine teacher to be inducted in La. Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame
State high school rodeo finals continue at West-Cal Arena
State high school rodeo finals continue at West-Cal Arena