14 SWLA High Schoolers to compete in Bassmaster National Championship
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A total of 14 High School students from across SWLA will be competing in this year’s Strike King Bassmaster National Championship.
This year’s event will take place in South Carolina from July 27 to 29 at Lake Hartwell.
Young anglers from 39 states and Ontario, Canada, qualified to compete as part of the 315-boat field which features 48 High School teams.
Tommy Abbott with Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation says Louisiana has continued to see significant growth in youth fishing and more than doubled our presence in the tournament compared to any previous year.
Among those from our area heading to the tournament are:
Rayne
- Travis Meche
- Chance Watson
- Tanner Meyer
- William Guidry
Sam Houston
- Elijah Cruze
- Malcolm Leger
Barbe
- Kellen Katchur
- Dakota Manuel
Sulphur
- Kade Ellender
- Gavin Burnett
- Carter Lanclos
- Brandon Courville
- Wyatt Roach
- Cameron Courville
