50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

14 SWLA High Schoolers to compete in Bassmaster National Championship

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A total of 14 High School students from across SWLA will be competing in this year’s Strike King Bassmaster National Championship.

This year’s event will take place in South Carolina from July 27 to 29 at Lake Hartwell.

Young anglers from 39 states and Ontario, Canada, qualified to compete as part of the 315-boat field which features 48 High School teams.

Tommy Abbott with Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation says Louisiana has continued to see significant growth in youth fishing and more than doubled our presence in the tournament compared to any previous year.

Among those from our area heading to the tournament are:

Rayne

  • Travis Meche
  • Chance Watson
  • Tanner Meyer
  • William Guidry

Sam Houston

  • Elijah Cruze
  • Malcolm Leger

Barbe

  • Kellen Katchur
  • Dakota Manuel

Sulphur

  • Kade Ellender
  • Gavin Burnett
  • Carter Lanclos
  • Brandon Courville
  • Wyatt Roach
  • Cameron Courville

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Casey Hatch is charged with two counts of second degree murder for allegedly setting fire to...
Closing arguments underway in Hatch trial
Evangeline inmate captured after seeking treatment at LC hospital for injuries sustained in escape
Closing arguments underway in Casey Hatch murder trial
LEGAL CORNER: Can you adopt a child without involving the biological parents?