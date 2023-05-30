50/50 Thursdays
Woman uses cell phone to track stolen vehicle

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - A woman is credited with using a tracking app on her cell phone to help authorities locate a stolen vehicle, according to the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says, deputies were dispatched to the area around Welsh Roanoke Junior High School around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, after they received a report of a stolen vehicle.

The woman that called the sheriff’s office had been able to track her cell phone, which was still in the vehicle, which led deputies to a trailer in Perry’s Trailer Park on South Lake Arthur Ave. in Jennings.

Deputies say they spoke to the occupants of the trailer and that Danny Heath Guidry, 36, of Jennings, admitted to driving the vehicle to the trailer.

Guidry was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail for illegal possession of stolen things.

