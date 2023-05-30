50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Westlake family loses everything in fire

By Emma Oertling
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake family lost everything in a house fire Sunday.

Naomi Guidry says her husband Kevin was outside doing yard work when he saw the flames.

The fire started in the laundry room and quickly spread throughout the house. Naomi was inside with their two kids, who were sleeping.

The family safely escaped without injuries but did lose all of their belongings.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Town of Welsh hosts first-ever farmer’s market
Town of Welsh hosts first-ever farmer’s market
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Fewer storms Wednesday, even drier weather later this week
Town of Welsh hosts first-ever farmer’s market
Town of Welsh hosts first-ever farmer’s market
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle