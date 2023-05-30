Westlake family loses everything in fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake family lost everything in a house fire Sunday.

Naomi Guidry says her husband Kevin was outside doing yard work when he saw the flames.

The fire started in the laundry room and quickly spread throughout the house. Naomi was inside with their two kids, who were sleeping.

The family safely escaped without injuries but did lose all of their belongings.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family.

