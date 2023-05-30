Town of Welsh hosts first-ever farmer’s market

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - There’s a new farmer’s market bringing fresh produce and other products to Southwest Louisiana.

The Town of Welsh kicked off its farmer’s market at Sportsman Park on Tuesday, May 30.

The hours are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

7News spoke with two merchants about their favorite part of farmer’s markets.

“Meeting the people, I’m home by myself all day. I like to talk,” Vicky Cormier said.

“I’m retired from the school board and I got bored, so I started doing this,” Evelyn Broussard said.

I don’t get to do that at home. I like to sew and you can only sew so much and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon,” Cormier said.

Vicky and Evelyn tell 7News they were happy to be a part of Welsh’s first farmer’s market.

