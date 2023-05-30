50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Town of Welsh hosts first-ever farmer’s market

By Emma Oertling
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - There’s a new farmer’s market bringing fresh produce and other products to Southwest Louisiana.

The Town of Welsh kicked off its farmer’s market at Sportsman Park on Tuesday, May 30.

The hours are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

7News spoke with two merchants about their favorite part of farmer’s markets.

“Meeting the people, I’m home by myself all day. I like to talk,” Vicky Cormier said.

“I’m retired from the school board and I got bored, so I started doing this,” Evelyn Broussard said.

I don’t get to do that at home. I like to sew and you can only sew so much and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon,” Cormier said.

Vicky and Evelyn tell 7News they were happy to be a part of Welsh’s first farmer’s market.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Fewer storms Wednesday, even drier weather later this week
Town of Welsh hosts first-ever farmer’s market
Town of Welsh hosts first-ever farmer’s market
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Westlake residents Kevin and Naomi Guidry lost everything in a house fire on Sunday, May 31.
Westlake family loses everything in fire