SWLA Arrest Report - May 29, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 29, 2023.

Austen Colvin Chambers, 36, Waynesboro, GA: Second offense DWI; resisting a police officer with force; resisting an officer; reckless operation.

Francisco Moreno Jr., 56, Starks: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Marco Diondre Eggleston, 20, Memphis, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Tyree Jarmaine Evans, 21, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; no seat belt; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Desmond Derrand Kuykindall Jr., 22, Memphis, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; driving on the right side of the road; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Richard William Leblanc Jr., 33, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contempt of court; burglary; property damage under $1,000.

Kevin Joseph Harrell Jr., 27, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Delisa Jane Carroll, 32, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; child desertion (2 charges).

Liddy Ann Johnson, 37, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle with under $25,000; theft of a firearm; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Gabriel Buller, 43, Iowa: Hit and run driving; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; aggravated assault; battery.

Jimmy Curtis Broxson Jr., 19, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Demarcus Dewayne Thomas, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Keddin Lamont Martin, 19, Sulphur: Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; theft under $1,000; robbery; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Cody James Landry, 45, Vinton: Theft under $1,000; aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a police officer; obstruction of court orders; property damage under $1,000.

Terricka Danyelle Braxton, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

