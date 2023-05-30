Suspect identified in Down Home Reunion shooting

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile is wanted in the Down Home Reunion shooting over Memorial Day weekend, police say.

An arrest warrant has been secured from Judge Daniel Strecher for a 15-year-old male, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

The suspect is currently a fugitive, Semmes said.

Shots ran out at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.

“Law enforcement can only do so much without the public’s help,” Semmes said.

Semmes urges witnesses with additional information and potential video of the shooting to contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-275-9002. Tips will remain anonymous.

