50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Suspect arrested following heavy police presence on Lake St.

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following a search near Lake St. last night, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say deputies were searching for the individual with a K-9 unit around homes in the neighborhoods south of I-210 along Lake St. on Monday, May 29.

The suspect was wanted for the illegal carrying of a weapon and public intoxication after running from custody at a local casino. Additional charges may be pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Afternoon conditions Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Summer like conditions today with a few afternoon showers
Health Headlines: Repairing Achilles tendons
Health Headlines: Repairing Achilles tendons
SWLA Arrest Report - May 29, 2023
Rachel Hann
Missing boater identified; boat operator hospitalized after crash