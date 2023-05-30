Suspect arrested following heavy police presence on Lake St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following a search near Lake St. last night, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say deputies were searching for the individual with a K-9 unit around homes in the neighborhoods south of I-210 along Lake St. on Monday, May 29.

The suspect was wanted for the illegal carrying of a weapon and public intoxication after running from custody at a local casino. Additional charges may be pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information

