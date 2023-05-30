50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

State rests case against man accused of setting fatal house fire on Dobbertine Road

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A mother and her daughter died in a house fire on Dobbertine Road this week. Marie Bourque, 39,...
A mother and her daughter died in a house fire on Dobbertine Road this week. Marie Bourque, 39, and her daughter, Ski Smith, 12, both died of smoke inhalation.(Family)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The state has rested its case against a man accused of setting a house fire that killed a woman and her daughter.

Casey Hatch is standing trial on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Marie Bourque and 12-year-old Ski Smith on Dobbertine Road in January 2020. Hatch has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The defense has begun putting on witnesses, calling Hatch’s half-sister first.

Judge Robert Wyatt questioned Hatch in open court to make sure he understands he has the right to testify in his own defense, although he does not have to. Hatch says he understands and has not yet decided whether to testify.

A fatal fire on Dobbertine Road in January 2020 claimed the lives of Marie Bourque and her...
A fatal fire on Dobbertine Road in January 2020 claimed the lives of Marie Bourque and her 12-year-old daughter Ski Smith.(kplc)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Randy M. Alston, 68, Sulphur
Sulphur man accused of raping girl under the age of 10
City of Lake Charles offering free lunches for children this summer
Search ongoing for man who went overboard on Carnival cruise ship
Afternoon conditions Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Summer like conditions today with a few afternoon showers