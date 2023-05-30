State rests case against man accused of setting fatal house fire on Dobbertine Road

A mother and her daughter died in a house fire on Dobbertine Road this week. Marie Bourque, 39, and her daughter, Ski Smith, 12, both died of smoke inhalation. (Family)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The state has rested its case against a man accused of setting a house fire that killed a woman and her daughter.

Casey Hatch is standing trial on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Marie Bourque and 12-year-old Ski Smith on Dobbertine Road in January 2020. Hatch has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The defense has begun putting on witnesses, calling Hatch’s half-sister first.

Judge Robert Wyatt questioned Hatch in open court to make sure he understands he has the right to testify in his own defense, although he does not have to. Hatch says he understands and has not yet decided whether to testify.

