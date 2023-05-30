50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Search ongoing for man who went overboard on Carnival cruise ship

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a 35-year-old man who went overboard from a cruise ship yesterday.

The man was aboard a Carnival Magic cruise ship when he fell overboard, about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida.

The Coast Guard is utilizing both air and water assets to conduct the search.

A statement from Carnival Cruise read, “An initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 am early Monday morning.”

This is a developing story, and there will be more details to come.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Afternoon conditions Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Summer like conditions today with a few afternoon showers
Lake Charles man accused of escaping custody and causing police search along Lake St.
Health Headlines: Repairing Achilles tendons
Health Headlines: Repairing Achilles tendons
SWLA Arrest Report - May 29, 2023