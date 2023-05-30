Search ongoing for man who went overboard on Carnival cruise ship

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a 35-year-old man who went overboard from a cruise ship yesterday.

The man was aboard a Carnival Magic cruise ship when he fell overboard, about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida.

The Coast Guard is utilizing both air and water assets to conduct the search.

A statement from Carnival Cruise read, “An initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 am early Monday morning.”

This is a developing story, and there will be more details to come.

