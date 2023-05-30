Memorial Marker dedicated to Revolutionary Veteran at Sallier Cemetery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Society of the Sons of the American Revolution from Texas and Louisiana honored Revolutionary Soldier Martin Camersac.

Camersac is the only Revolutionary Soldier buried in Calcasieu Parish.

“What we were doing today was marking the grave of a Revolutionary War era patriot named Martin Camersac,” said Randall Domingue, President of The Louisiana Society for the Sons of the American Revolution. “He served under General Bernardo de Galvez during the American Revolution in Louisiana; this case, we had multiple states, Louisiana and Texas, because some of his descendants live in Texas.”

“We’re thrilled to have a member of the Texas Society was an, is an ancestor of this particular patriot, Martin Camersac,” said Sam Massey, President of The Texas Society for the Sons of the American Revolution. “We just love remembering not only our ancestors from the American Revolution who fought, those patriots, but also all the patriots who fight today and who have fought in the past.”

Camersac served as a rifleman in the 3rd Company of the Official Militia of the City of New Orleans. Under the command of Spanish Governor Bernardo de Galvez, they defeated the British, driving them from Louisiana, Misissippi and Alabama.

“And that was in 1779, Camersac is my fifth great great grandfather and his daughter is Catherine LeBleu, who married Charles Sallier,” said Richard Zdunkenwicz. “And we all know if you’re a native of the area, you pretty much should know Charles Sallier, the namesake for Lake Charles.”

In late 1814 and 1815, Martin Camersac also served as a private in the 16th Regiment under Colonel John Thompson, and fought in the battle of New Orleans, the final battle of the War of 1812.

