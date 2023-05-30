50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana rapper Highway Youngin’ shot, killed in Tangipahoa

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT
TANGIPAHOA, La. (WVUE) - An 18-year-old, identified as Calvin Felton of Hammond, was shot and killed, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they received a distressing call shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday (May 28), alerting them to an incident on Martin Luther King Drive within the Village of Tangipahoa. Deputies arrived at the location and discovered Felton in the yard of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

EMS was called to the scene and immediately assisted Felton. He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting or any suspicious activities in the area to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately or Crimestoppers.

