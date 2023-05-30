LDAF to host saddle microchipping event

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A saddle microchipping event will be held this Friday, June 2, at the West Cal Arena in Sulphur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission is hosting the saddle microchipping event in conjunction with the Louisiana High School Rodeo’s Association’s Junior High and High School Finals, located at 401 Arena Road.

LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified with a microchip implant. If the saddles are ever stolen, the chips allow brand officers to confirm ownership and return the property.

The service is free and open to the public.

According to LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, because saddles are expensive and do not usually have any identifiable marks, “this program offers our equine community, like those participating in this rodeo, a solution to that potential problem.”

Strain said the microchipping is in an effort to deter saddle theft and show support for the young men and women in the rodeo community.

More information is available HERE.

