50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Get a sneak peek at the new Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium

$41 million renovation reimagines New Orleans riverfront attraction
By John Snell
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Construction is close to wrapping up on the new Audubon Insectarium and its sister attraction, the Audubon Aquarium on the New Orleans Riverfront.

The $41 million dollar renovation will pair two of the city’s top attractions under one roof.

The Insectarium, which had been housed in the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street, will occupy space that had been used by the old IMAX theatre.

Both attractions open to the public on June 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Health Headlines: Repairing Achilles tendons
Health Headlines: Repairing Achilles tendons
Afternoon conditions Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Summer like conditions today with a few afternoon showers
SWLA Arrest Report - May 29, 2023
Rachel Hann
Missing boater identified; boat operator hospitalized after crash
Shreveport police blocked off access to Riverwalk as they investigated an officer-involved...
Man dies as a result of officer-involved shooting