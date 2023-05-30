First Alert Forecast: Summer like conditions today with a few afternoon showers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We have a bit of a warm start to our Tuesday this morning, with lows starting off in the mid to upper 60′s. Lingering moisture and cloud cover from overnight could produce a few sprinkles in some areas, but otherwise we’re expecting plenty of sunshine for the morning with clouds clearing out similar to yesterday. Visibility looks to remain good across the area aside from some patchy fog in sheltered areas and the northern parishes.

Today will be close to a typical summer day, with afternoon clouds building up and temperatures quickly warming to the upper 80′s. A weak disturbance will also be passing close to the area, but isn’t likely to affect our rain chances by much other than accentuating a few of the usual afternoon scattered showers and downpours, with better moisture staying offshore. Chances for better activity will quickly die down after dark, although a few storms could linger.

Afternoon conditions Tuesday (KPLC)

Wednesday will see a similar day to today, with slightly lower rain chances as the disturbance makes it way eastward and higher upper-level pressure builds into the area. This will give us slightly drier and sunnier weather for Thursday, which will likely last into Friday with any chance of rain relying on daytime heating and the seabreeze.

Higher pressure building in later in the week (KPLC)

Rain chances for the weekend depend on how quickly that high pressure weakens, which will determine if our rain chances will lean back towards summer-like conditions or stay limited a little longer.

