First Alert Forecast: Fewer storms Wednesday, even drier weather later this week

By Wade Hampton
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw a good scattering of showers and storms across Southwest Louisiana Tuesday, but we should have fewer around Wednesday.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

With that said, we will still at least see a few showers and storms Wednesday afternoon; the chance of rain will be 20%.  Otherwise, it will be a warm and relatively humid day with lows starting off in the mid to upper 60s and highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Upper level high pressure will develop over our area and will seriously limit the coverage of rain to 10% for Thursday and Friday.  Temperatures will still be warm with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s.  Areas north of I-10 will likely reach the low 90s for afternoon highs.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The upper level high will weaken by the weekend and that should allow a few more afternoon showers and storms to develop.  For now the forecast will include a 20% chance of rain, though that may increase as confidence increases in the forecast.

Next week is likely to look more like summer with more scattered showers and storms daily.  Especially if the high previously mentioned for the weekend does indeed weaken and fully go away.  Nothing will really change with temperatures as lows will be in the low 70s and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

