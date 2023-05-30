Families honor loved ones buried at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings held a ceremony for Memorial Day today. Families of veterans laid wreaths and spoke about their loved ones.

The ceremony opened with a prayer, followed by the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Family members each stepped to the podium with words of remembrance.

Guest speaker Lenor Cox shared some heartfelt memories of her husband of 16 years.

“He always said the Marine Vorps saved his life because he was wild. He was adventurous, there was never a car fast enough, he loved life,” Cox said.

Ted Cox Sr. was 75 when he died. Lenor said before his passing, they actually witnessed the cemetery where he would be buried in break ground.

“We knew he had wanted to be laid to rest here, we didn’t know he would pass away before the completion of the cemetery,” she said.

Cox became the first person buried in the cemetery.

“He was a very humble man. The fact that he was the first one interred here would not be the first thing he would talk about,” Lenor said.

Although he is gone, Lenor said her husband will never be forgotten as she keeps these memories in mind.

“His kindness, his gentleness, his love for life, his love for God and his love for this country and family,” she said.

