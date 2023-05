Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The new, temporary location for the EPPS Library is now open.

It’s located at 1200 Martin Luther King Highway.

The N Simmons Street location will be the site of a new state-of-the-art library.

The move is temporary as crews begin to demolish the old building and start construction on the new library.

