Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Shocked is how one Central Louisiana mother would describe her reaction when she opened up her 11-year-old daughter’s Snapchat only to find a video of a young child flashing a loaded gun on camera.

Kayla Stevenson, who discovered the disturbing video, said that the young child, who apparently lives in Central Louisiana, is under 10 years old. The video shows that the child was filming him flashing a clip with bullets loaded into it before loading the clip back into the gun. In part of the video, the child appears to be attempting to cock the gun.

Stevenson said she simply could not believe what she was watching when she saw the video.

“I don’t know where the parents were or what was going on,” said Stevenson. “How could you not know where your child is especially being somewhere in public? Then your child is in the car by themselves. That was a loaded clip that the little boy had in his hands and then put it back in the gun and took it out. He was showing that it worked perfectly fine. It was just very disturbing.”

The video was turned over to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for investigation. RPSO shared with News Channel 5 that their detectives have looked into it and that the situation is being resolved.

News Channel 5 has also reached out to the family of the child in the video, but has not heard back.

Thankfully, the child was not injured while filming the video, but Stevenson said it created worry over how the child had access to a gun.

This incident comes as the Alexandria City Council could consider approving a new ordinance that would hold parents more responsible if minors injure themselves or others while in possession of a gun. District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington wrote the ordinance that would allow police to arrest adults for careless storage of a firearm if a child uses or attempts to use the gun.

Parents could face fines of up to $500 and up to six months of jail time if passed.

The ordinance was introduced at a previous meeting on May 16 and could be up for consideration at the council meeting scheduled on Tuesday, May 30, if it receives unanimous approval to be placed on the agenda.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.