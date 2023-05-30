50/50 Thursdays
Cold case: 7News investigates 1989 murder of Pamela Miller

By Jade Moreau
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Five Vernon Parish women disappeared in the 1980s, and investigators are still looking for the missing clues that might bring their cases to a close. One of those women was Pamela Miller.

She was just 23 years old in 1989.

“A young lady from here in the Leesville area disappeared,” Vernon Parish Sam Craft said.

She went to a local bar accompanied by a man before she was last seen using a payphone and driving away from a nearby gas station.

“Her car was located up Highway 117 in Leesville,” Craft said.

Pamela Miller and her car keys were still nowhere to be found, although her purse was still inside the vehicle.

“Her disappearance remained a mystery from that day, May 30, until November,” Craft said.

A hunter discovered human remains in a remote area of Peason Ridge in Sabine Parish that were later identified as Pamela’s.

Craft said she had a single gunshot wound.

“So, at that time, the sheriff’s office, and also the FBI got involved because of her body being found on federal grounds, went through various investigative strategies and followed up on leads,” Craft said.

Craft said Miller’s case is one of three the Vernon Parish Office’s cold case team reopened to try and find the missing link of information. All three women were close in age and found in the woods near Fort Polk.

Over the years, investigators have even re-submitted DNA and re-interviewed potential witnesses, but the man who Miller was last seen with remains uncooperative.

34 years later – the question remains. Who killed Pamela Miller?

“If you have something or think you have something, please call us,” Craft said.

Each year, VPSO posts Miller’s case on social media to spark interest.

If you have any information related to her disappearance or death, please contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

