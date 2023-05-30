City of Lake Charles offering free lunches for children this summer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Dept. will be providing lunch daily beginning June 5 as part of their annual Summer Food Service Program for children.

All children ages 18 and under will receive meals at no charge. No registration is required.

Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at several Calcasieu Parish locations, Monday through Friday, until July 28, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The following locations will be providing meals:

DeQuincy Primary School, 304 McNeese St., DeQuincy

First Baptist Church, 401 S. Huntington St., Sulphur

Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa

J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa

LaGrange High School, 3420 Louisiana Ave., Lake Charles

MLK Center, 2009 Simmons St., Lake Charles

Moss Bluff Middle School, 297 Park Road, Moss Bluff

Sulphur Housing Authority, 312 Brooks St., Sulphur

Sulphur High Ninth Grade Campus, 600 Willow Ave., Sulphur

Vinton Elementary School, 1610 Hampton Street, Vinton

Vinton Recreation Center (Ward 7 Recreation), 1615 Horridge St., Vinton

Washington-Marion High School, 2802 Pineview St., Lake Charles

Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake

Western Heights Elementary School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Westlake

W.T. Henning Elementary School, 774 Henning Drive, Sulphur

Additionally, the following locations will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.:

Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa

J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa

Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake

Westwood Elementary School, 1900 Sampson St., Westlake

All food must be eaten on-site and cannot be taken out of the facility.

Sites will be closed on Monday, June 19, for the Juneteenth holiday and Tuesday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday.

