City of Lake Charles offering free lunches for children this summer
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Dept. will be providing lunch daily beginning June 5 as part of their annual Summer Food Service Program for children.
All children ages 18 and under will receive meals at no charge. No registration is required.
Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at several Calcasieu Parish locations, Monday through Friday, until July 28, on a first-come, first-served basis.
The following locations will be providing meals:
- DeQuincy Primary School, 304 McNeese St., DeQuincy
- First Baptist Church, 401 S. Huntington St., Sulphur
- Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa
- J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa
- LaGrange High School, 3420 Louisiana Ave., Lake Charles
- MLK Center, 2009 Simmons St., Lake Charles
- Moss Bluff Middle School, 297 Park Road, Moss Bluff
- Sulphur Housing Authority, 312 Brooks St., Sulphur
- Sulphur High Ninth Grade Campus, 600 Willow Ave., Sulphur
- Vinton Elementary School, 1610 Hampton Street, Vinton
- Vinton Recreation Center (Ward 7 Recreation), 1615 Horridge St., Vinton
- Washington-Marion High School, 2802 Pineview St., Lake Charles
- Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake
- Western Heights Elementary School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Westlake
- W.T. Henning Elementary School, 774 Henning Drive, Sulphur
Additionally, the following locations will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.:
- Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa
- J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa
- Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake
- Westwood Elementary School, 1900 Sampson St., Westlake
All food must be eaten on-site and cannot be taken out of the facility.
Sites will be closed on Monday, June 19, for the Juneteenth holiday and Tuesday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.