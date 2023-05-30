Calcasieu Parish schools receive over $20 million in FEMA grants
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over $20 million in FEMA grants is coming to the Calcasieu Parish School Board and two of its high schools.
The school board is receiving $5,575,760.03 in hurricane relief.
LaGrange High School is receiving $11,718,602.76 for Hurricane Laura repairs, and DeQuincy High School is receiving $3,695,659.26.
The total in grants comes to $20,990,022.05.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.