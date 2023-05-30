50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Parish schools receive over $20 million in FEMA grants

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over $20 million in FEMA grants is coming to the Calcasieu Parish School Board and two of its high schools.

The school board is receiving $5,575,760.03 in hurricane relief.

LaGrange High School is receiving $11,718,602.76 for Hurricane Laura repairs, and DeQuincy High School is receiving $3,695,659.26.

The total in grants comes to $20,990,022.05.

